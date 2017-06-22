Expect Silver prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver was down 0.2 percent at $16.43 an ounce, after falling to a six-week low at $16.33.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.