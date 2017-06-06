Expect Silver prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver hit a high of $17.64 an ounce, its strongest since April 26.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of Friday's disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

