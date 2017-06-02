Expect Silver prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver fell 0.03 percent to $17.28 an ounce after sinking to the lowest in a week at $16.96.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade positive ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

