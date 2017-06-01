Expect Silver prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade positive ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
Sushil Finance's report on Silver
Silver slipped 0.3 percent to $17.31 an ounce, though it was 0.8 percent higher for the month.
Outlook
We expect silver prices to trade positive ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.