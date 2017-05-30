May 30, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect silver prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of safe haven demand.
Sushil Finance's report on Silver
Silver was up 0.1 percent at $17.37 an ounce, having touched a one-month high of $17.41.
Outlook
We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of safe haven demand
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.