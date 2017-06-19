Expect Silver prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver was 0.2 percent down at $16.68 an ounce after tapping a four-week low at $16.62 and heading for a weekly decline of about 2.6 percent, its biggest in six weeks.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade negative on the back of FOMC statements.

