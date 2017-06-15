Expect Silver prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver was up 0.4 percent at $16.93 an ounce.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade negative on the back of FOMC statements.

