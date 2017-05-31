Expect Silver prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver marked its highest level since April 27 at $17.47 an ounce. It was last down 0.12 percent at $17.35.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade negative on the back of US interest rate outlook.

