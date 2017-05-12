May 12, 2017 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Silver prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade negative on the back of US Interest rate outlook.
Sushil Finance's report on Silver
Silver was up 0.8 percent at $16.27 an ounce.
Outlook
We expect silver prices to trade negative on the back of US Interest rate outlook.
