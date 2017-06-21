Expect Silver prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver turned up 0.1 percent to $16.47, having earlier touched $16.37, its weakest since May 12.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade negative on the back of FOMC statements.

