Expect Nifty to open on flat to positive note: Stewart & Mackertich

Taking global market cues Nifty is expected to open flat to positive. Immediate resistance is placed around 9380; 9420 is the next resistance. Nifty is likely to hold intraday positive momentum as long as it trades above 9300. Downside support is placed around 9260.

Previous day, Nifty ended 0.10 percent down at 9342.15. It failed to progress beyond the day before yesterday’s high of 9367. Whole day choppy movement due to April F&O series expiry jittery led to a bearish candle. Failing to progress beyond our resistance of 9380 may be an early indication of short-term retracement against the broader uptrend. Next resistance is placed around 9420. However, ‘higher high-higher low’ pattern is still well intact, which means intraday retracements might get arrested around crucial support levels. Downside crucial support levels are placed around 9300 and 9260.

On the Nifty hourly chart, RSI has turned down from its overbought zone. Hence, investors are advised to be extremely cautious on rise and extremely selective about stock picking. Down side crucial supports are placed around 9300 and 9260.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty is facing resistance just below our resistance of 9380. Next leg of up-move is possible only when it takes out the resistance of 9380. However, negative divergence in Nifty daily RSI is still a concern.

Previous day, Bank Nifty closed at 22326.30 (up 0.38 percent). Immediate resistances are placed around 22400 and 22500. 22100 is the immediate support.

Nifty crucial supports & resistances for the day —

Supports: 9300, 9260

Resistances: 9380, 9420

