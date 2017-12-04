App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 04, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Nifty to gain 25 points at opening bell: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 25.5 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:

F&O Outlook:

Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 0.88 from 0.96. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 10200 and increase in CE of 10300. PE of 10400 and CE of 10400 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Opening for the Day:

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 25.5 points at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

