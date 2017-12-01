Expect Nifty to gain 2 points at opening bell: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 2 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.
Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:F&O Outlook:
Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 0.96 from 0.98. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 9600 and increase in CE of 10500. PE of 10000 and CE of 10500 are the highest number of contracts traded.Opening for the Day:
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 2 points at the opening bell.