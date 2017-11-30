App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Nifty to fall 54 poinst at open: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 54 points against yesterday's close of 10361 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10307, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The NSE Benchmark Index Nifty is taking resistance of 10400 levels. Yesterday, Nifty opened at 10377, made high of 10393 and closed at 10361 after making a low of 10346. FII and PRO in combined have a short position of 307713 contracts in Index Options in the current November Expiry.

Realty Sector is in focus from last 2 weeks. Last day, Realty stocks, Sobha has given a run of 10.94% from its day low, Arvind Smartspaces Limited by 6.22%, Nila Infra by 2.91%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

