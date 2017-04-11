Expect Nifty futures to open 25 points down at 9184: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market is expected to trade in range with negative bias tracking weak global cues

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday Nifty opened at 9225, 27 points gap-up from its last day closed of 9188. However the Index could not able to sustain its buy momentum and made low of 9175 and closed at 9181.

Yesterday Bank Nifty opened at 21492 and made a high of 21552, the index closed at 21520 after making low of 21396 taking support of Friday?s low of 21397.

Yesterday Small Cap index made a high of 7127 and closed 7111 after making low of 7057.

Nifty Future is opening at 9184 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, 25 points below its previous close of 9209.

