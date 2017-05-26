Expect Natural gas prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Natural Gas

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 75 billion cubic feet for the week ended May 19. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts forecast a build of 67 billion cubic feet.

Outlook

We expect Natural gas prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

