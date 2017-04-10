App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 10, 2017 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Natural gas prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect Natural gas prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

Expect Natural gas prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Natural Gas

U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Thursday, extending gains after data showed that natural gas supplies in storage in the U.S. rose less than expected last week. U.S. natural gas for May delivery tacked on 5.0 cents, or around 1.5%, to $3.316 per million British thermal units. Futures were at around $3.290 prior to the release of the supply data.

Outlook

We expect Natural gas prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #natural gas #Sushil Finance

