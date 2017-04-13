Apr 13, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Natural gas prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance
Sushil Finance's report on Natural Gas
The NYMEX front-month natural gas contract edged 3.7 cents higher Wednesday to settle at $3.187/MMBtu, chipping into Tuesday's near 9-cent decline ahead of the weekly US Energy Information Administration natural gas storage report.
Outlook
We expect Natural gas prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.
