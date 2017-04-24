Apr 24, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Natural gas prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect Natural gas prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.
Sushil Finance's report on Natural Gas
U.S. Natural gas futures briefly extend losses, down 0.8 percent, after EIA reports bigger-than-expected storage build.
Outlook
