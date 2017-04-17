Expect Natural gas prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Natural Gas

U.S. natural gas futures were up one percent on Thursday, holding steady after weekly federal storage data showed a small storage build in line with market expectations.

Outlook

We expect Natural gas prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

