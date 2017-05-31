Expect Natural gas prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Natural Gas

The latest U.S. weather model called for mild temperatures over the next two weeks, which should dampen natural gas demand during that time. Natural gas prices have closely tracked weather forecasts in recent weeks, as traders try to gauge the impact of shifting outlooks on spring heating demand.

Outlook

We expect Natural gas prices to trade negative on the back of unfavorable weather conditions.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.