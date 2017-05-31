App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 31, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Natural gas prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect Natural gas prices to trade negative on the back of unfavorable weather conditions.

Sushil Finance's report on Natural Gas


The latest U.S. weather model called for mild temperatures over the next two weeks, which should dampen natural gas demand during that time. Natural gas prices have closely tracked weather forecasts in recent weeks, as traders try to gauge the impact of shifting outlooks on spring heating demand.


Outlook


We expect Natural gas prices to trade negative on the back of unfavorable weather conditions.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #natural gas #Sushil Finance

