Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera May futures closed higher on Wednesday as Gujarat Agriculture Department has revised down jeera production in its 3 rd advance estimates for 2016/17. As per third advance estimates for 2016/17, production of Jeera in Gujarat revised down to 2.12 lt, down 4% from its 2nd estimates and almost 11% compared to last year production of 2.38 lt.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways today as there is some pressure in the spot prices yesterday due to higher prices. There is expectation of good physical demand and higher exports in coming months. Profit booking at higher levels may be possible.

