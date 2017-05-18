App
May 18, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to lower on anticipation of steady physical demand.

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera


Jeera Jun futures closed lower on Wednesday and continue its sideways movement. The arrivals have now slowed down in the physical market. As per Agmarknet data, about 4,316 tonnes of jeera arrived in May (1-14) compared to 17,494 in April (1-14).


Outlook


We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to lower on anticipation of steady physical demand.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

