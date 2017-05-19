Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures close with little change on Thursday and continue its sideways movement. The arrivals have now slowed down in the physical market. As per Agmarknet data, about 4,316 tonnes of jeera arrived in May (1-14) compared to 17,494 in April (1-14).

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to lower on anticipation of higher supplies and steady physical demand.

