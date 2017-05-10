Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures recover on Tuesday on short covering and weak trend in physical market. However, arrivals have been lower during first 7 days of May compared to April. As per Agmarknet data, about 2,450 tonnes of jeera arrived in May (1-7) compared to 7,997 in April (1-7).

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to higher on anticipation of firm spot prices and higher exports in coming months. However, the prices may pressurize due to want of further exports enquiries.

