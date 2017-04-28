Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera May futures closed lower on Thursday on technical selling but the trend looks sideways. There is anticipation of better export prospects in coming months. Recently, Gujarat Agriculture Department in its 3rd advance estimates for 2016/17 has revised down the production estimates to 2.12 lt, down 4% from its 2nd estimates and almost 11% compared to last year production of 2.38 lt. The arrivals have been lower during the first 25 days of current month compared to last month same period.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to higher on expectation good physical demand and higher exports in coming months. Profit booking at higher levels may be possible.

