Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera May futures closed 3% down on Tuesday on profit booking from the higher levels. The prices have been trending in a range due to fluctuating demand based on spot prices. Recently, Gujarat Agriculture Department in its 3rd advance estimates for 2016/17 has revised down the production estimates to 2.12 lt, down 4% from its 2nd estimates and almost 11% compared to last year production of 2.38 lt.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to down on expectation technical selling at higher prices. However, good physical demand and higher exports in coming months may keep the prices supported around 19,000 per quintal levels. Profit booking at higher levels may be possible.

