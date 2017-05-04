Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera May futures closed lower by more than 3% for the second consecutive day on Wednesday on profit booking from the higher levels. Weak trend in physical market too pressurize prices in futures. Recently, Gujarat Agriculture Department in its 3rd advance estimates for 2016/17 has revised down the production estimates to 2.12 lt, down 4% from its 2nd estimates and almost 11% compared to last year production of 2.38 lt.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways to down on expectation technical selling at higher prices. However, good physical demand and higher exports in coming months may keep the prices supported.

