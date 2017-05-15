Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures closed little higher for the week and continue its range bound trade mostly due to lack of increase in export interest. The arrivals have now slowed down in the physical market. As per Agmarknet data, about 4,316 tonnes of jeera arrived in May (1-14) compared to 17,494 in April (1-14).

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways on anticipation of steady demand as but export demand may keep the prices supported. The prices may pressurize due to higher prices.

