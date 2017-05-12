Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures continue its range bound trade this week to close higher on Thursday mostly on short covering despite weak spot prices. The arrivals have been lower during first 7 days of May compared to April. As per Agmarknet data, about 2,450 tonnes of jeera arrived in May (1-7) compared to 7,997 in April (1- 7).

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways on anticipation of steady demand as but export demand may keep the prices supported. The prices may pressurize due to higher prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.