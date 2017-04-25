App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Jeera futures to trade sideways and expected to trade in a range as there is some pressure in the physical market and export demand due to higher prices.

Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera May futures corrected for the third successive day on Monday tracking lower demand in the physical market at higher levels. Recently, Gujarat Agriculture Department in its 3rd advance estimates for 2016/17 has revised down the production estimates to 2.12 lt, down 4% from its 2nd estimates and almost 11% compared to last year production of 2.38 lt.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways and expected to trade in a range as there is some pressure in the physical market and export demand due to higher prices. There is expectation of good physical demand and higher exports in coming months. Profit booking at higher levels may be possible.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Jeera

