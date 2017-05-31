Expect Jeera futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures closed higher on Tuesday on lower level buying but muted physical demand keeps the prices down in spot market. The arrivals have slowed down in the physical market. As per Agmarknet data, about 8661 tonnes of jeera arrived in May (1-25) compared to 29,322 in April (1-25).

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways on lower demand from the physical market players. The muted export demand is keeping the prices under pressure as supplies are good.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.