Expect Jeera futures to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures close higher on Thursday tracking spot market. Technically we have seen some short covering as open interest down by about 7.44% or 1,122 tonnes. As per Exchange circular, there will be additional margin of 5% on both sides from Monday, 29, May 2017, in additional to existing additional margin.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade lower and move in range on anticipation of lower demand from the physical market players. The export demand is not improving either.

