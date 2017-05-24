Expect Jeera futures to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures close lower on Tuesday and continue its sideways movement. The arrivals have now slowed down in the physical market but the trade has been slow down. As per Agmarknet data, about 6,725 tonnes of jeera arrived in May (1- 20) compared to 26,151 in April (1-20).

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade lower and move in range on anticipation lower demand from the physical market players. The export demand is not improving either.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.