Expect Jeera futures to trade higher on expectation: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera April futures closed higher on week on week due to expectation of good demand for exports coupled with lower than expected supplies. The volume is now shifting to the far month May contract. The volume and OI jumped yesterday so as the prices which points a strong market. The arrivals have been lower during the second half of current month compared to last month same period while the demand have increased.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade higher on expectation of good physical demand from the stockists. Moreover, expectation of higher exports in coming three months may keep the prices supported at higher levels. Profit booking at higher levels may be possible.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.