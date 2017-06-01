Expect Jeera futures to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures closed higher on Wednesday on lower level buying but muted physical demand keeps the prices down in spot market. The jeera arrival in May is lower this year compared to last year. As per Agmarknet data, about 10,688 tonnes of jeera arrived in May 2017 compared to 14,302 May last year.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures expected to trade higher on anticipation of demand from the physical market players. The muted export demand is keeping the prices under pressure as supplies are good.

