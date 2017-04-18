Expect Jeera futures to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera May futures closed higher on Monday due to expectation of good demand for exports coupled with lower than expected supplies. The arrivals have been lower during the first half of current month compared to second half of last month. As per Agmarknet data, during first half of April about 16,441 tonnes of jeera arrived compared to 22,108 during second half of last month.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures to trade higher due to diminishing supplies and expectation of good physical demand. Moreover, higher exports in coming months may keep the prices supported at higher levels. Profit booking at higher levels may be possible.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.