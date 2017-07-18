Expect Gold to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on gold

Gold climbed on Monday and was likely to see further gains after the dollar slumped to multi - month lows on the back of data that pointed to weak U.S. inflation and dampened prospects for rate hikes. Gold prices slightly pared gains as the U.S. dollar came off its lows after hitting its lowest level against a basket of major currencies in 10 months as recent soft U.S. inflation and domestic demand figures undermined arguments for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move.

