Expect Gold to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices dipped on Friday as some investors locked in profits at the end of the week, and risk appetite strengthened, but expectations hovered that gold prices could move higher next week. A December rate hike has already been priced into the market, traders said. The Fed's cautious view of inflation could lead to a longer period of low interest rates, providing a solid platform for gold investment, said Cameron Alexander, analyst with Thomson Reuters - owned metals consultancy GFMS. Higher interest rates tend to boost the U.S. dollar and push bond yields up, pressuring gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non - yielding bullion.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

