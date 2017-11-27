App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sushil Finance's report on Gold


Gold prices dipped on Friday as some investors locked in profits at the  end of the week, and risk appetite strengthened, but expectations  hovered that gold prices could move higher next week. A December rate hike has already been priced into the market, traders said. The Fed's cautious view of inflation could lead to a longer period of low  interest rates, providing a solid platform for gold investment, said  Cameron Alexander, analyst with Thomson Reuters - owned metals  consultancy GFMS. Higher interest rates tend to boost the U.S. dollar and push bond yields up, pressuring gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non - yielding bullion.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

