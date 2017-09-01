Expect Gold to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold prices rose on Thursday, nearing Tuesday's 9-1/2-month high as the dollar retreated after data showed the pace of U.S. annual inflation slowed, while rising security concerns triggered by tensions on the Korean peninsula provided safe-haven support.The dollar index weakened after data showed U.S. annual inflation rose at its slowest pace since late 2015, which diminished expectations of an interest-rate increase by the Federal Reserve in December.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways ahead of US non-farm payroll employment data.

