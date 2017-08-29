Expect Gold to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold firmed on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made no mention of monetary policy in her much - anticipated speech, while investors awaited clues from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. U.S. short - term interest rate futures rose slightly, reflecting reduced expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates further this year, after Yellen skipped mention of it when speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non - yielding bullion while boosting the greenback.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.