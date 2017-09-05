App
Sep 05, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold to trade positive: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of US non-farm payroll employment data.

Expect Gold to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold


Gold prices shot up on Monday to their highest levels in close to a year as investors bought safe-haven assets on worries that North Korea might launch more missiles after its sixth and largest nuclear test. Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates because they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which gold is priced. South Korea said on Monday it was talking to the United States about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula after signs that North Korea might launch more missiles.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of US non-farm payroll employment data.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

