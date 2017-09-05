Expect Gold to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold prices shot up on Monday to their highest levels in close to a year as investors bought safe-haven assets on worries that North Korea might launch more missiles after its sixth and largest nuclear test. Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates because they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which gold is priced. South Korea said on Monday it was talking to the United States about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula after signs that North Korea might launch more missiles.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of US non-farm payroll employment data.

