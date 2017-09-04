Expect Gold to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold rose to the highest in nearly 10 months on Friday after U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August, but pared gains when investors judged that the figures were unlikely to change the outlook for U.S. interest rate rises. Data showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected, but the pace of gains should be more than enough for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan to start trimming a massive bond portfolio accumulated.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of US non - farm payroll employment data.

