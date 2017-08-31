Expect Gold to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold steadied on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar pushed the metal off Tuesday's 9 - 1/2 - month high, but the precious metal remained above D1, 300 on renewed tensions between Washington and North Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "talking is not the answer" to the tense standoff with North Korea over its nuclear missile program. His defense chief, however, swiftly asserted that the United States still has diplomatic options.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of European Central Bank statement

