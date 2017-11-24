Expect Gold to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices steadied on Thursday to trade nearly flat after rising nearly 1 percent in the previous session as the dollar extended its swoon amid reduced expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes next year. The dollar suffered its biggest drop in five months on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve showed "many participants" were concerned inflation would stay below the bank's 2 percent target for longer than expected. The greenback was still nursing losses on Thursday, supporting dollar - priced gold by making it cheaper for non - U.S. investors. Trading was lighter than usual on Thursday, with Japanese financial markets shut for a public holiday and U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. In global markets, Chinese stocks suffered their biggest fall in almost two years, weighing on global equities, denting risk appetite and providing underlying support for gold, broadly seen as a safe - haven asset. With Chinese stocks falling, low - yielding currencies - such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc - remained firmly supported against the dollar. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Janet Yellen stuck by her prediction that U.S. inflation would soon rebound, but offered an unusually strong caveat that she was "very uncertain" about this and open to the possibility that prices could remain low for years to come.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of FOMC meeting minutes.

