Expect Gold to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on gold

Gold prices fell on Friday after a European Central Bank (ECB) official called for scaling back the bank's stimulus program, although losses were capped when weaker - than - expected U.S. economic data raised questions about further interest rate hikes. ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger made the most explicit call so far from an ECB policymaker for paring the bank's 2.3 trillion euros money - printing program. Gold briefly pared losses on news that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in August and industrial output dropped for the first time since January, in contrast to Thursday's strong U.S. inflation data. Gold largely shrugged off North Korea's firing of another missile over Hokkaido, Japan.

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of relief from North Korea’s Missile tests.

