Expect Gold to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday from the previous session's 13-month high as relief that North Korea did not conduct a missile test over the weekend helped to lift global stocks, the U.S. dollar and bond yields.Demand for safer assets, including gold, also weakened after Hurricane Irma wreaked less damage in Florida than had been feared.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of relief from North Korea’s Missile tests.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.