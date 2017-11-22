Expect Gold to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold bounced up slightly on Tuesday, as a weaker U.S. dollar gave bullion a boost after the previous day's sharp decline and as investors awaited the minutes, due on Wednesday, of the Federal Reserve meeting held in November. The Fed minutes on Wednesday should provide signals on U.S. monetary policy. Gold benefited from some safe - haven buying from investors leery of a political crisis in Germany, Europe's largest economy. Higher interest rates tend to lift bond yields, supporting the dollar and making non - yielding bullion less attractive to investors.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up - move in prices.

