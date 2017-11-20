App
Nov 20, 2017 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold to trade negative: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up - move in prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sushil Finance's report on Gold


Gold jumped to a one - month high on Friday as the dollar softened on uncertainty about the progress of a proposed overhaul of the U.S. tax code that would be the biggest since the 1980s. On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a package of tax cuts, while a Senate panel advanced its version of the legislation that has President Donald Trump's backing. The Senate version of the measure has already encountered resistance from some within the Republican ranks. This fed doubt among investors which hurt the dollar and helped gold.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up - move in prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold #Sushil Finance

