Expect Gold to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold jumped to a one - month high on Friday as the dollar softened on uncertainty about the progress of a proposed overhaul of the U.S. tax code that would be the biggest since the 1980s. On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a package of tax cuts, while a Senate panel advanced its version of the legislation that has President Donald Trump's backing. The Senate version of the measure has already encountered resistance from some within the Republican ranks. This fed doubt among investors which hurt the dollar and helped gold.

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up - move in prices.

