App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold to trade negative: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up - move in prices.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Sushil Finance's report on gold


Gold prices turned lower on Friday as U.S. Treasury bond yields rose, but losses were limited by weaker stock markets and the dollar, which fell due to uncertainty over U.S. tax reform. A rise in U.S. bond yields pressures gold by reducing the attractiveness of non - yielding bullion, while a weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. The dollar was set for its first weekly fall in a month as disappointment  that a landmark U.S. tax overhaul may be delayed until 2019 put a brake on the currency's recent rally. Political or economic uncertainty often prompts investors to buy gold to protect their assets from declining yields, since gold is a non - yielding commodity.


Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up - move in prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold #Sushil Finance

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.